Baku claims Azerbaijani soldier killed in shootout at border with Armenia

Baku [Azerbaijan], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): One Azerbaijani soldier was killed on Tuesday in a shootout at the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.



"On January 11 at noon, the Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman, soldier Nazarov Ayaz Azer became Shehid (Martyr) as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also claimed that "the opposing side was suppressed" as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani military. (ANI/Sputnik)

