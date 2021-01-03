Belarus reports 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 2,00,000

Minsk [Belarus], January 03 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 199,962, according to the country's health ministry.



There have been 1,521 new recoveries in the past day, bringing the total number to 182,630, the ministry said.

So far, 1,451 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the last 24 hours, it added.

As of Sunday, 4,042,784 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 5,331 in the past day, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

