Benin-based artiste sings 'Vaishnav Jan To' for President Kovind

Porto-Novo [Benin], July 30 (ANI): Benin-based artiste Zeynab Abib on Tuesday sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To' at an event which saw President Ram Nath Kovind in attendance.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Abib created a soulful atmosphere and mesmerised everyone including Kovind through her performance.

Kovind, who is currently on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Africa, took to Twitter to praise the singer.

"A wonderful rendition of Bapu's favourite 'Vaishnava Jana To' by Beninese music icon Ms Zeynab Abib. We remain ever indebted to the African people for their contribution in shaping Mahatma Gandhi's political thought and action against injustice," he tweeted.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a similar experience when he visited South Korea. A children's choir, dressed in Indian attire, performed Vaishnav Jan To during a luncheon hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Last year, Kuwaiti-based singer Mubarak Al-Rashid had impressed former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with a few lines of the iconic track.

Kovind reached Benin on Monday and was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon.

India on Monday offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals.

The two sides also signed four agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). The four documents include a Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Benin for the years 2019-2023. It also includes an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, official/service passports. (ANI)

