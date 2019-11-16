Bolivia to expel Venezuelan diplomats from the country, announces Foreign Minister

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has announced that all Venezuelan diplomats would be expelled from the country for "violating diplomatic norms" following the resignation of President Morales.

This comes after Caracas harshly condemned the "coup d'etat" in Bolivia that led to the resignation of President Evo Morales, who made the move after the country's military sided with the protesters and demanded that he leave his post.

Sputnik reported that the minister also promised that the country would "go a bit further" in regards to Venezuela, but refused to delve into details.

The Minister further accused Venezuela of meddling in Bolivia's internal matters and vowed to file a complaint against the country's alleged actions. She also stated that relations with both Venezuela and its regional ally Cuba would be reviewed.

This comes after Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's opposition lawmaker and Senate second vice-president, declared herself to be the country's interim president, a day after ousted leader Evo Morales resigned from the presidency. Anez also recognised Juan Guido's claim to be Venezuela's interim president.

Bolivian President Evo Morales had on Sunday (local time) announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found the results of last month's election could not be validated due to "serious irregularities."

Morales had said he was stepping down "for the good of the country," which has been roiled by protests in the days following the October 20 election in which three people had died and a hundred others had sustained injuries, CNN had reported.

"I regret this deeply," Morales had said on national television. (ANI/Sputnik)