Bolivia's president says she has tested positive for the coronavirus

Sucre [Bolivia], July 10 (ANI): Interim President of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez Chavez, on Thursday (local time) said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 test turned out to be positive. I feel normal and will work in isolation," she tweeted, according to a Sputnik report.

Bolivia's minister of health, head of the Central Bank and head of the presidential administration have already been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the report said.

Worldwide, more than 12.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with fatalities related to the virus over 552,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has registered about 43,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 1,500 fatalities.

Earlier, this week, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

