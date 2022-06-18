Botswana reports outbreak of Bovine Malignant Catarrhal Fever

Gaborone [Botswana], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Botswana reported an outbreak of Bovine Malignant Catarrhal Fever (BMCF) near Gasita village, some 150 kms southeast of Gaborone on Friday.



Kabelo Senyatso, Director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks said in a press release that a mass capture of wildebeest in the Gasita pans and surrounding areas will begin on June 20, 2022, and will run concurrently with extension work, including Kgotla meetings and seminars with farmers in the affected areas.





All farmers in the surrounding cattle posts are encouraged to participate in the exercise, and all captured wildebeest will be relocated to protected areas, according to the release.

Farmers were advised to contact the Department of Wildlife and National Parks if they suspected their livestock had been infected or if they wanted to report large herds of wildebeest in or near their cattle post.

BMCF is a fatal lymphoproliferative disease. (ANI/Xinhua)



