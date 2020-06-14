Brazil has more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry

Brasilia [Brazil], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil now has over 850,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the country's total COVID-19 death toll standing at over 42,000, according to Health Ministry data, which puts the country's coronavirus mortality rate at five per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Brazil, Saturday data from the ministry shows. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil is 850,514 while the total death toll is 42,720.

Brazil's coronavirus mortality rate is 5 per cent, according to the health ministry. Over 379,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

On Friday, Brazil's health ministry reported 909 new coronavirus deaths and 25,982 new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Brazil reported more than 30,400 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,239 new fatalities.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases). (Sputnik/ANI)

