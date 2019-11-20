Representative Image
Representative Image

Brazil: Rate of deforestation in Amazon rainforest at highest level in 11 years

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 04:38 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 20 (ANI): According to the Brazilian government data released on Monday, the rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has risen to the highest level in 11 years.
CNN reported that the data which included the estimated deforestation rates for nine states of the Brazilian Legal Amazon was generated by the Satellite Legal Amazon Deforestation Monitoring Project (PRODES).
Brazil is currently being led by President Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro who was elected in October 2018, has been criticised for not protecting the Amazon rainforest. The President had rejected a 20 million dollar aid offered during the G7 summit in France to protect the Amazon rainforest.
The rapid rates of severe deforestation are a "direct result of the strategy implemented by Bolsonaro to dismantle the Ministry of Environment," CNN quoted the Climate Observatory, a Brazilian network of environmental advocacy organizations as saying in a press release.
"[The level of deforestation] is far from what we wanted, but it's also far from the three-digit numbers that had been reported," Brazilian environment minister Ricardo Sales said.
In August this year, US President Donald Trump had offered assistance to tackle the wildfires which had engulfed the Amazon rainforest.
French President Emmanuel Macron had called the Amazon wildfires an "international crisis" that needed to be on the agenda at the G7 summit in Biarritz.
Bolsonaro had denounced Macron's offer as "sensationalist" and accused him of using the fires for "political gain." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:44 IST

Nepal PM Oli to reshuffle cabinet today

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty months after taking over as the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli is headed for a reshuffle in his Council of Ministers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:02 IST

Mike Pompeo to travel to Brussels to participate in NATO foreign...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels on November 20 to participate in the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:39 IST

US-South Korea defence negotiations breakdown over Trump's $5...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 20 (ANI): South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that negotiations between Washington and Seoul on the shared costs of hosting some 28,500 US military service members in South Korea were placed on the backburner over the US' alleged demand for $5 billion in stationing

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:27 IST

Russia an important partner in our economic progress: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that India considers Russia as an important partner in its economic progress.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:13 IST

Collapse of JCPOA will be detrimental to entire world: Iranian President

Tehran [Iran], Nov 20 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "will be detrimental to the entire world and everybody must pay attention to important issues and the interests of the world."

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:02 IST

Israel: After US policy reversal, Netanyahu approves Jordan...

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 20 (ANI): After the Donald Trump administration announced that the US no longer considers Israeli settlements in West Bank as violating the international law, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved Tuesday's advancement of a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Va

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:08 IST

US welcomes release of American, Australian professors in Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday welcomed the release of American and Australian professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks by the Taliban, and thanked the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government for its actions enabling their release after more than three years in captivity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:56 IST

Pak does not live up to meaning of its name, keeps on doing...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the country does not live up to the meaning of its name -- land of the pure -- and keeps doing nefarious acts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:40 IST

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Singapore's Deputy PM with focus...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat here on Tuesday during which the two leaders agreed to take the defence cooperation between the two countries to greater heights.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:32 IST

Sri Lanka's newly elected President accepts PM Modi's invitation...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India on November 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigations against Julian Assange

Stockholm [Sweden], Nov 19 (ANI): Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a rape allegation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the country's deputy chief prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:25 IST

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Read More
iocl