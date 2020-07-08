Brazil records over 45,000 new coronavirus cases

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 45,305 over the past day - more than twice as many as the day before - to 1,668,589, the country's Health Ministry said.
The death toll has gone up 1,254 to 66,741, the ministry said.
A total of 976,977 people have recovered from the disease. (Sputnik/ANI)
Jul 08, 2020
