Brazil records over 45,000 new coronavirus cases

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 45,305 over the past day - more than twice as many as the day before - to 1,668,589, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has gone up 1,254 to 66,741, the ministry said.

A total of 976,977 people have recovered from the disease. (Sputnik/ANI)

