Brazil registers 197,442 more COVID-19 cases

Brasilia [Brazil], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 197,442 COVID-19 infections and 1,308 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 26,473,273 and 631,802 respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Saturday.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil with 46 million inhabitants, has so far reported 159,536 deaths and 4,740,153 cases.

The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 754, the highest since August last year, while the seven-day moving average of daily infections stood at 179,807.



As of Friday, 150.8 million people nationwide have been fully vaccinated, and 49.9 million have received a booster shot, according to official data.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the world's third largest caseload, following the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)



