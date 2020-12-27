Brazil registers 307 more deaths from COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Brazilian government on Saturday reported 307 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 190,795.

Meanwhile, 17,246 more infections were recorded, taking the national tally to 7,465,806.

Brazil has the second-largest number of deaths, behind the United States, and ranks third in the number of cases, behind the United States and India.



The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected by the virus, with 1,423,340 cases and 45,808 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 420,075 cases and 24,905 deaths.

In Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, restrictions on gatherings for the holiday season have been put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

Brazil has banned starting on Friday the entry of passengers from Britain due to the new strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

