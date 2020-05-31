Brazil registers fifth highest tally of COVID-19 deaths globally

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], May 30 (ANI): Brazil now has the fifth highest death toll from COVID-19 worldwide, registering over 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours and registering a hike in the total tally of new cases to 27,878, the government said on Friday (local time).

According to the country's Health Ministry data cited by Xinhua news agency, in the last 24 hours, 1,124 deaths were reported, leading Brazil to surpass Spain as the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil reached a record milestone for 26,928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide total to 465,166.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most heavily affected region, with 7,275 deaths and 101,556 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, and Ceara. (ANI)

