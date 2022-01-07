Brazil registers first Omicron death

Brasilia [Brazil], January 7 (ANI): Brazil has reported the first death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city of Aparecida de Goiania of Goias state, according to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

According to the municipality, the victim was a 68-year-old man with high blood pressure suffering from "chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," who was admitted to a local hospital, the news agency reported.



The media outlet said that the patient was a contact of a confirmed Omicron case, and had received three vaccine doses.

The local health secretariat reported that the death came 10 days after the declaration of community transmission of the variant in the city.

Brazil accumulated 22.38 million COVID-19 cases and 619,641 deaths, Xinhua citing Health Ministry data reported. (ANI)

