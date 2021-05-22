Brazil reports 2,215 more COVID-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Friday reported 2,215 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 446,309, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that 76,855 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,970,949.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 212.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.



Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has vaccinated 61.3 million people with 20.2 million having received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

