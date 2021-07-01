Brazil reports 43,836 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Brasilia [Brazil], July 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,836 within the past 24 hours and the total number of cases reached 18,557,141.

The national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday that the death toll has risen by 2,081 to 518,066 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.85 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.



A day earlier, the country confirmed record 64,903 new coronavirus cases, with 1,893 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 604,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 182.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.94 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

