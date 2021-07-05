Brazil reports 830 more COVID-19 deaths

Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 830 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 524,417, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

A total of 27,783 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,769,808, the ministry said.



Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the US and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 249.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

So far, more than 103.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 27 million people have received two jabs, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

