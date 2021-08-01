Brazil reports 910 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], August 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 910 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 556,370, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,917,855 after 37,582 new cases were detected.



Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

As of Saturday, about 142 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 41.4 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

