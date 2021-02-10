Brazil sees 1,350 COVID-19 deaths, over 50,000 cases in a day

Sao Paulo [Brazil], February 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Tuesday said it registered 1,350 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 233,520.

According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 51,486 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the same period, bringing the accumulated number of cases to 9,599,565.

The government said more than four million people have been vaccinated following the emergency approval of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Life Sciences and a vaccine by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.



Some 51 per cent of Brazil's indigenous population living in demarcated areas and specific reserves have been vaccinated, the government said.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a total of 55,087 deaths and 1,864,977 cases.

Tuesday marked the 20th day in a row with daily COVID-19 deaths averaging more than 1,000, the ministry said.

Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, following the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

