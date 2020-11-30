Brazil surpasses 6.3 million COVID-19 cases

Brasilia [Brazil], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 24,468 new cases and 272 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its national caseload to 6,314,740 and death toll to 172,833, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.



The figures released on Sunday were incomplete, as reports on both deaths and cases were slowed down due to it being the weekend as well as the holding of elections in 57 municipalities.

On Sunday, municipal elections were carried out under strict health security measures with all voters required to use masks and observe social distancing.

Brazil has the third-largest caseload in the world, after the United States and India, and the second-highest death toll from the disease, after the United States. (ANI/Xinhua)

