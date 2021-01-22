Brazilian Ambassador thanks India for providing 2 million doses of Covishield vaccines

Brasilia [Brazil], January 22 (ANI): After India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday, Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago has thanked the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.

"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

This shipment is expected to arrive in Brazil at 5:10 pm (UTC-3) on January 22, said Brazil in India.

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.

An official statement from Brazil's Health Ministry said that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will be distributed to the Brazilian states within five days after the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

"Immunization all over the country will be carried out simultaneously and free of charge," it added.

Speaking on the India-Brazil relations, the Ministry said, "The successful acquisition of doses from the British parent company and the Indian vaccine producer demonstrates the excellent state of Brazil-United Kingdom and Brazil-India relations and the strength of the strategic relationships we have with both countries." (ANI)





