Brazil's coronavirus death toll tops 450,000

Brasilia [Brazil], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 450,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.



Over the past day, 2,173 people with coronavirus infection have died; in total, 452,031 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall number of infections reached 16,194,209. A total of 73,453 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

More than 14.6 million people have recovered. (ANI/Sputnik)

