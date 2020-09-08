Brazil's COVID-19 death toll approaches 127,000

Brasilia [Brazil], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil has confirmed 10,273 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, more than 300 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in that period, the country's Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 4,147,794. In the past 24 hours, 310 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil with the total death toll now standing at 126,960, the ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, Brazil reported more than 14,500 new coronavirus cases and over 440 new deaths from COVID-19. On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry reported that the death toll had surpassed 125,000.

A week ago, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 121,000. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of about 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to the health ministry, 3,355,564 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world and is also second in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. It is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 189,100 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

