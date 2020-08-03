Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 94,000

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): More than 540 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll up to over 94,000, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 2,733,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25,800 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same period, 541 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 94,104.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 45,392 new coronavirus cases and 1,088 new deaths from COVID-19. On Friday, Brazil reported 52,383 new COVID-19 cases and over 1,200 new coronavirus-related deaths.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 87,000 thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 7,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, one thousand less than the previous weekly rise.

Over 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

On Friday, Mexico surpassed the United Kingdom in the coronavirus death toll count, becoming the country with the third-largest number of COVID-19 fatalities, after the United States and Brazil. The US and Brazil are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases. (Sputnik/ANI)

