Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 160,000

Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 02 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 190 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 160,074, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.



Meanwhile, 10,100 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the nationwide count to 5,545,705.

Brazil ranks currently second in the world in terms of deaths from COVID-19, only behind the United States, and third in the number of confirmed cases, following the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been hardest hit, with 39,331 deaths and 1,117,147 confirmed cases. (ANI/Xinhua )

