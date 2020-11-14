Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 164,000

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Thursday reported 908 deaths from COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 164,281.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 33,207 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated national caseload to 5,781,582.

For the first time since Nov. 5, the government was able to post the latest figures on its COVID-19 website, which suffered an alleged cyber attack.



Also, several states had not released figures in recent days due to difficulty uploading the data to the government website.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.

The average number of daily increases in deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last seven days was 357, the lowest since April 29, while the average number of daily new cases was 23,866, the lowest since June 3.

The fatality rate of COVID-19 in Brazil is 2.8 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

