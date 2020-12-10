Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 178,000

Sao Paulo [Brazil], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 178,159 on Tuesday, after 842 more patients died from the novel coronavirus disease in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.



According to the ministry, tests detected 51,088 new cases, raising the national count to 6,674,999.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello estimated that in two months Brazil will have the regulations in place to start an immunization campaign against COVID-19.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest number of infections, after the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

