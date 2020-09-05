Brazil's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.09 million

Brasilia [Brazil], September 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 50,163 to 4,091,801 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 888 to 125,502 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 43,773 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 834 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 6.19 million COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 26.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 871,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

