Brazil's President tests positive for coronavirus

Brasilia [Brazil], July 07 (ANI): Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing.
Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases.
The country has reported over 65,556 deaths. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:15 IST
