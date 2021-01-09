Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao (Photo Credit - Reuters)
Brazil's Vice President discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2021 09:18 IST


Brasilia [Brazil], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao was discharged from hospital on Friday after recovering from Covid-19 and will return to work on Monday, his press office said.
After experiencing body aches and a headache, Mourao had spent 12 days in isolation at his official residence in Brasilia, before being diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 27, 2020.

In addition to Mourao and President Jair Bolsonaro, 14 other high-ranking Brazilian officials have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Brazil reported on Friday more than eight million cases of Covid-19 with the death toll passing 200,000. (ANI/Xinhua)

