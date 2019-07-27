BRICS members unite to condemn terrorism in Foreign Ministers Meet

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India and other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed and recognised terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable.

Representatives from India, Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa took part in the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations and exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda.

In the meeting, the ministers urged for the recognition of the primary role of member states and their competent bodies in preventing and countering terrorism.

They expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure effective results against terrorism, which should include countering radicalisation, recruitment, travel of Foreign Terrorist Fighters, blocking sources and channels of terrorist financing including, for instance, through organised crime by means of money-laundering, supply of weapons, drug trafficking and other criminal activities, dismantling terrorist bases, and countering misuse of the Internet by terrorist entities through misuse of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

They also called for an expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN General Assembly and welcomed the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2462 (2019).

The meeting focused on the importance of upholding and supporting the objectives of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as well of intensifying cooperation to implement and improve its Standards on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation.

At the end of the meeting, Russia, India, China and South Africa extended full support for Brazil in hosting the 11th BRICS Summit in 2019 and committed themselves to work together for its success.

The Ministers looked forward to their next meeting on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)

