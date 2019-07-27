BRICS Ministers reiterate support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace process

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): Representatives of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Friday reiterated support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace and reconciliation process.

At the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations, the representatives reiterated support for international and national efforts to build a peaceful, secure, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive country that exists in harmony with its neighbours.

The ministers also expressed their concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan particularly the increase in the number and intensity of terrorist-related attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces, the Government and civilians.

Afghanistan is marred by insurgency for two decades. In a bid to attain peace in the war-ravaged nation, US-led Afghanistan 'peace process' was initiated.

The United States says that a peace agreement with the Taliban could be reached by September 1.

The Taliban and the US are getting closer to a deal centred around the latter's promise to withdraw its troops from the war-torn country. US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had recently concluded the seventh round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, and termed them as "most productive".

The Taliban have consistently refused to hold direct talks with President Ashraf Ghani's government, denouncing it as a puppet administration. An earlier round of intra-Afghan talks, which were to be held in April, was called off after the Taliban did not agree on the list of Kabul officials who were supposed to attend the peace talks.

The group, however, recently agreed to hold talks with a delegation of 50 members from the Afghan political elites, civil society members, youths and journalists in Qatar's capital city of Doha. (ANI)

