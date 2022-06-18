British oil giant BP shows desire to remain Russia's Rosneft shareholder: CEO Sechin

St Petersburg [Russia], June 18 (ANI/Sputnik): UK oil and gas company, BP, announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay despite the crisis without real losses, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.

"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.



According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.

"All these actions rather speak of a desire to remain an active participant in Rosneft... We see similar actions from some other Western majors," Sechin emphasized.

The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from June 15 to 18. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum. (ANI/Sputnik)

