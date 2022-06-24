Broad-based cooperation between India, Maldives continues to grow: EAM Jaishankar

Kigali [Rwanda], June 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his visit to Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), interacted with the President of Maldives, Ibu Solih and underlined the broad-based cooperation between India and Maldives that continue to grow.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM tweeted "An opportunity to interact with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Our broad-based cooperation continues to grow."

Leading the Indian delegation in Kigali, the External Affairs Minister is attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25 which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also took part in the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers' Meeting on June 23 in Kigali.

The theme of the 26th CHOGM Summit is "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".



A number of Forums including the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women Forum, Commonwealth Business Forum, Commonwealth People's Forum, and other side events are also planned on the side-lines of CHOGM by the incoming Chair of the Commonwealth, i.e. the Government of the Republic of Rwanda.

During his visit, S Jaishankar met with Raychelle Omamo, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya and held talks in regards to the fallout of the Ukraine war including food, fuel and fertilizer security.

He also held talks with Rwanda Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on the first day of his official visit and discussed the Commonwealth summit agenda, describing Rwanda as an 'important friend'.

The Commonwealth provides an important platform to deepen India's engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States (SS) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).



India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building. In 2018, India announced the creation of a Commonwealth Window, dedicating USD 50 million for development projects and assistance to developing countries of the Commonwealth. (ANI)

