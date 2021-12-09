Brunei logs 39 new COVID-19 cases, total at 15,283

Bandar Seri Begawan [c], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 15,283 with 100 deaths.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.

While the source of eight local infections was still under investigation, four new clusters have been detected and six clusters were closed following no new cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 104.



A total of 298 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei in the country.

Meanwhile, Haji Mohd Isham, Brunei's Minister of Health said earlier that the Sinopharm vaccine of China and other COVID-19 vaccines approved by his ministry and the World Health Organization have proved effective in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister also said it is expected that the effectiveness of the vaccines in the body will reduce over time and "that is why we have implemented the Booster Program in the country". (ANI/Xinhua)

