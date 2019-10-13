Representative image
Representative image

Burkina Faso: 15 killed in mosque attack

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:29 IST

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 13 (Xinhua/ANI): At least 15 people were killed in a mosque attack by unidentified gunmen on Friday in northern Burkina Faso, a local source told Xinhua.
"Unidentified gunmen attacked Salmossi mosque, 20 km to Gorom-Gorom commune (in the Oudalan province, 269 km north-east to the capital Ouagadougou), about 15 worshipers were killed and 5 others injured," a military officer in the area told Xinhua over the phone.
Several local sources also confirmed the attack, whereas Burkina Faso authorities still remain silent on the tragedy.
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a spate of terrorist attacks, in which more than 500 people were killed and over 280,000 displaced including more than 9,000 pupils.
In the last few days, the country has seen an upsurge of terrorist attacks, which sparked panic that cause people in the region to leave their home for safer places in the country.
To curb terrorism, the state of emergency or curfew has been declared in many regions and the army has scaled up nationwide counter-terrorism operations. (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:32 IST

Police officer in Texas fatally shoots woman inside her own house

Texas [US], Oct 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A Texas police officer on Saturday shot dead a black woman in her own home after coming there to respond to a call about an open front door in the house, local police said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:31 IST

75 Turkish soldiers killed in SDF attack in Ras al-Ain

Ras al-Ain [Syria], Oct 13 (ANI): At least 75 Turkish soldiers killed in attacks launched by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Ras al-Ain, Kurdish media reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:47 IST

Japan's Hagibis typhoon: Death toll rises to 14, 16 missing

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): The number of people killed in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 14 while 16 people remained missing, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:06 IST

Testing time for Pakistan as FATF meets to scrutinise compliance report

Brussels [Belgium] Oct 13 (ANI): It's a testing time for Pakistan to prove the measures taken against outfits and persons involved in offences of money-laundering and terror financing as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary and Working Group meetings begin in Paris from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:27 IST

US Forces say Turkey deliberately fired at American troop...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey deliberately fired artillery shells at American troop positions in Syria's Kobani, a report has claimed amidst Ankara's ongoing offensive in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his ongoing visit to Sierra Leone, met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 04:12 IST

Ecuador: President Moreno puts national capital under curfew,...

Quito [Ecuador], Oct 13 (ANI): Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Saturday placed the national capital under curfew and military control following several days of mass protests against his decree cancelling fuel subsidies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:46 IST

France suspends arms sales to Turkey over military incursions in Syria

Paris [France], Oct 13 (ANI): France on Saturday (local time) said it has decided to suspend arms sales to Turkey over its ongoing military incursions in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:03 IST

'Financial concerns' raised at UK charity endorsed by Pakistani...

London [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): The Charity Commission has said that it is looking into 'potential financial concerns' at Wakefield charity Penny Appeal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:44 IST

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' to take place in...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13-28.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:40 IST

Vice President Naidu arrives in Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday (local time) arrived in Freetown on the second leg of his ongoing five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:30 IST

China to conduct feasibility study of trans-border railway: Xi...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): China would carry out a feasibility study on trans-border railways linking Nepal with the Sino land, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday.

Read More
iocl