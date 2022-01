Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Burkina Faso's army announced on Monday it had ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the borders, according to media reports.



The ruling party said earlier in a statement that President Roch Kabore had survived an assassination attempt. (ANI/Xinhua)