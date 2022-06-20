Bus attack kills 13 in northern Syria: military statement

Damascus [Syria], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Eleven soldiers and two civilians were killed in a bus attack in northern Syria on Monday, according to a Syrian military statement.

The bus was ambushed at 6:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) while en route from the northern province of Raqqa to the central province of Homs in an area called al-Jireh, said the statement.



A previous report said the dead were all soldiers.

The military statement said three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The statement called the attack an act of terrorism but did not name anyone responsible. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. (ANI/Xinhua)

