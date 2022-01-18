Cambodian, Singaporean Foreign Ministers vow to strengthen ASEAN's centrality, unity, resilience

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], January 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ASEAN's centrality, unity and resilience, the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The two ministers held a telephone conversation on Thursday last week during which they also discussed the situation in Myanmar, the statement said.

"Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together in strengthening ASEAN centrality, unity and resilience while addressing common challenges and shared goals, thereby enhancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond," the statement said.



Regarding Myanmar's situation, Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, briefed Balakrishnan on the outcomes of the recent visit by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Myanmar, it said, noting that the visit represented an important step to pave the way for an inclusive dialogue among all parties concerned on the Myanmar issue.

"He (Hun Sen) emphasized that Cambodia shares the same aspiration with other ASEAN member states and the international community which is to help Myanmar to achieve durable peace and reconciliation," the statement said.

The statement said the two ministers looked forward to the convening of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat, which will be the first major meeting among the 10 member states under Cambodia's ASEAN chairmanship for 2022.

Established in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (ANI/Xinhua)

