Canada: 1 killed in shooting in Mississauga

Mississauga [Canada], Sept 15 (ANI): A teenager was killed and multiple people sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Saturday, police said.

Citing eyewitnesses, 680 NEWS reported that at least 20 gunshots were fired during the incident. No information on the suspect has been released by the police so far, reported Sputnik news agency.

Five people were taken to the hospital following the incident, police said. One woman in her fifties is in a critical condition at a trauma centre, two teenagers sustained serious injuries, while one man escaped the incident with minor injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

