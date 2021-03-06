Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine

Ottawa [Canada], March 6 (ANI): Canada's drug regulator on Friday (local time) approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a report by CBC, Health Canada approved first single-dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing provinces and territories with another vaccine in addition to those previously approved from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.



Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India 'Covishield' has also been authorised by the Canadian drug regulator.

"As long as it takes, we'll be there with what people need to get through this pandemic. That means we're sending more and more vaccines to the provinces and territories in the coming weeks and months," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Canada has reported 885,737 COVID-19 cases and 22,177 deaths. (ANI)

