Canada: Five teens injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto [Canada], Oct 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Five teenagers were injured in a shooting in Toronto, media reported on Thursday.

The shooting took place in northwestern Toronto, Radio Canada reported.

Two perpetrators came to the site by car with a driver and opened fire on people.

As a result, five people in the age group of 16 to 18 were injured.

Their condition is serious, the media said.

According to the local police chief, Mark Saunders, the attack was targeted.

An investigation into the incident is underway. (Sputnik/ANI)

