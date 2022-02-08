Canada opposition leader says convoy seeks to overthrow govt, calls for urgent debate

Ottawa [Canada], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Anti-mandate protesters in Ottawa are seeking to overthrow the Canadian government, an opposition leader said on Monday, while calling for emergency debate on the issue in parliament.

"It's clear that the stated intent of this convoy is to overthrow the government," New Democrat Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh told a virtual press conference.



Singh, who commands the third-largest opposition caucus in parliament, also introduced a notice seeking emergency debate on the "urgent situation" created by the truckers' and farmers' protest in Ottawa and on the general state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers, farmers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa in a "Freedom Convoy" to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The NDP leader condemned the protests as a "violent and dangerous action" without offering any evidence to support his claim. The Freedom Convoy leaders and participants have repeatedly said their protest is peaceful and have discouraged any violence. However, the police has started dozens of criminal investigations into a series of incidents involving seven individuals arrested on mostly mischief charges. (ANI/Sputnik)

