Canada: Ottawa streets decked up in tricolour for I-Day celebrations

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): Holding tricolours, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, people marched from the Parliament to City Hall in Ottawa with gaiety and enthusiasm. Placards and banners with slogans supporting abrogation of Article 370 were also seen in the parade.

Few placards read: "Secularism means inclusiveness", "Article 370 removal means United India" , "Thankyou PM Modi and Amit Shah". The Indian government on August 6 abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Canada Minister Lisa MacLeod and India Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup also joined the celebration.

"Glad I could attend the 4th Annual India Day Parade & flag-raising ceremony, celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day (15 August, 1947). Joined by the India Canada Association & @HCI_Ottawa. The Indo-Canadian community in Ottawa is a strong part of our cultural fabric," tweeted Watson. Swarup also said: "We raised the tiranga at Ottawa City Hall with Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa."

Indians also celebrated the day in other towns of Canada including Montreal and Calgary.

"A sea of tricolours as the India Canada Organization's annual Unity Day parade gets underway in Parc-Extension, Montreal," tweeted Swarup.



