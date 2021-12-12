Canada: Over 200,000 people left without electricity in Ontario due to strong wind

Ontario [Canada], December 12 (ANI): More than 200,000 people are left without electricity in the Canadian province of Ontario due to high-speed wind, the local power company has said.



"Over 200,000 customers are without power as the #ONstorm continues. We expect customers in the hardest-hit areas of south, central & eastern ON to be without power overnight. As soon as it's safe, more crews will be on their way to help. We appreciate everyone's patience," Hydro One tweeted.

The Canadian government has issued weather warnings for the province's southern areas over strong winds gusting up to 90 or 100 kilometres per hour (55 to 62 miles per hour).

The power company said that crews are now responding to outages due to strong winds through parts of Ontario. The outages and damage are significant, and the power company expect customers in the hardest-hit areas to be without power overnight. (ANI)

