Canada sees jump in new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa [Canada], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada's seven-day moving average of 1,609 new COVID-19 cases reported daily (Aug. 6-12) is an increase of 70 percent over the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Friday.

The country reported 2,412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,449,851 cases, including 26,698 deaths, according to CTV.

British Columbia recorded 717 new cases on Friday, marking three days in a row with more than 500 new infections.

Alberta province confirmed 582 new infections on Friday.



Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, reported another 510 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

At the national level, the Delta variant currently accounts for the majority of recently reported variant cases, according to PHAC.

Four variants of concern in Canada, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta, have been detected in most provinces and territories.

Following the recent rise in cases, the PHAC said, "we are now seeing early signs of increases in severity trends."

The PHAC data show that an average of 524 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day on Aug. 6-12, which is 14 percent higher than last week. (ANI/Xinhua)

