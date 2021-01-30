Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens COVID-19 entry requirements

Ottawa [Canada] January 30 (ANI): Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the suspension of fights service to Mexico and the Caribbean to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and introduced additional entry requirements to discourage international travel to the country.

"The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away. Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat are canceling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30," Trudeau told reporters.

"They (airlines) will be making arrangements with their customers who are currently on a trip in these regions to organize their return flights. By putting in place these tough measure now, we can look forward to a better time when can all plan those vacations," he added.

Announcing the other COVID-19 measures, Trudeau said that all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of the country's four international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.



He further said in the coming weeks, Canada will introduce mandatory PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing at the airport for travelers returning to the country. Travelers will then have to wait at an approved hotel for up to three days while awaiting their results at their own expense.

Those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to quarantine period at home, while those who test positive will be transferred to a state isolation facility.

Reacting to the latest development, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) said that the hotel quarantine plan violates citizen's rights to mobility.

"Our Charter explicitly protects the right of Canadians to enter, remain in, and leave Canada. Imposing these quarantine prison hotels is a clear violation of the right of Canadians to enter their own country," CCF Litigation Director, Christine Van Geyn said in a statement.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Canada has recorded 773,035 COVID-19 cases and 19,754 deaths. (ANI)

