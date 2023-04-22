Canada: Vaisakhi and the rich tapestry of Sikhism

Ottawa [Canada], April 22 (ANI): As spring blooms across Canada, the Sikh community's colourful and enthusiastic Vaisakhi celebrations are also in full swing. This ancient harvest festival is extremely important to Sikhs since it commemorates Guru Gobind Singh's founding of the Khalsa order in 1699. Beyond the cheerful parades and vibrant festivals, however, Vaisakhi provides an excellent opportunity to learn about the history, values, and accomplishments of Canada's Sikh population, reported Khalsa Vox.

The Punj Pyaare leads the procession, with a decked float bearing the treasured Sikh scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, following closely after. The Sikh community gathers to sing hymns, perform martial arts, and provide free food to all, regardless of religious or cultural background. Such events not only showcase the richness of Sikh culture and faith but also promote interfaith harmony and understanding.

The founding of the Khalsa order on Vaisakhi Day in 1699 was a watershed moment in Sikh history. Guru Gobind Singh introduced the Nash doctrine, which emphasised the rejection of caste, religion, superstition, clan, and profession in dealings with others. Sikhs formed a sovereign identity apart from traditional society by embodying concepts of service, equality, and compassion in this way, according to Khalsa Vox.



Sikhs were also encouraged to adopt the Sikh Articles of Faith, which include the Kes, Kangha, Kara, Kirpan, and Kacchera, on this day. These articles represent a public pledge to the Khalsa, its beliefs, and a willingness to serve. They are still potent reminders of the community's commitment to their faith and values today.

Vaisakhi is a time in Canada for Sikhs to not only celebrate their faith and culture but also to reflect on their community's contributions to the country. With a long history of immigration, Canadian Sikhs have contributed significantly to the nation's cultural mix. Sikhs have had long-lasting effects on Canadian society through their involvement in professions ranging from business and politics to the arts and academia, as per Khalsa Vox.

Vaisakhi is a time for reflection and reaffirmation of devotion to Sikh beliefs and community service. Canadian Sikhs welcome this opportunity to strengthen their ties to their faith and heritage while also building understanding among Canadians.

So, while the streets fill with song, colour, and a sense of togetherness, let us pause to reflect on the significance of Vaisakhi and the contributions of Canada's Sikh population. In this way, we continue to foster togetherness, inclusivity, and a better understanding of our unique nation, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

