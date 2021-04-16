Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.1 million

Ottawa [Canada], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada's cumulative COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,100,000 as of Friday morning, with the total hitting 1,103,067, including 22,532 deaths, according to CTV.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, reported 4,812 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, breaking a record for the most daily cases.

Ontario with a population of 14 million, has been under a province-wide lockdown for two weeks and stay-at-home order for one week.



Friday's report marks a new record for the province and an increase from yesterday's 4,726 cases, a record at the time. There were 4,156 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 3,670 on Tuesday and 4,401 on Monday.

Now, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the province rose to 408,338, including 7,664 deaths and 360,742 recoveries.

Out of the 4,812 new cases, there were another 2,897 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in lab-positive COVID-19 tests, as well as four cases of the B.1.351 variant and 11 of the P.1. variant.

In total, the province has recorded 30,175 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

