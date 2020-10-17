Canada's daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Ottawa [Canada], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada's daily case counts continue to rise with an average of over 2,300 new cases being reported daily during the most recent seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.

Over the past week, there have been on average 870 individuals with COVID-19 in Canadian hospitals each day and 20 deaths reported daily, the agency added.

As the resurgence of COVID-19 cases affecting many parts of the country is concerning, Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam Friday urged Canadians to heed the advice of local public health authorities.

"In order to keep COVID-19 activity at a manageable level, particularly in areas experiencing high infection rates, restrictions or limitations may be imposed on higher risk settings or activities," Tam said in a statement.



Canada reported 193,581 cases of COVID-19, including 9,699 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to CTV.

Ontario province reported 712 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The daily number of cases in the populous province has remained above 700 for the fifth straight day. There have been 261 people hospitalized, 67 of them in intensive care, 36 of those on a ventilator on Friday.

Last Saturday, the province imposed new restrictions in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region.

Meanwhile, Quebec province reported 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 6,018 people in the province were dead. Tightened restrictions imposed earlier this month in the greater Montreal and Quebec City areas in the province.

British Columbia province has confirmed its first case of childhood inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

