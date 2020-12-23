Canadian civil society condemns 'murder' of Baloch activist, demands tough diplomatic course

Ottawa [Canada], December 23 (ANI): The Canadian Civil Society has condemned the "murder" of Baloch activist Karima Baloch and demanded a further thorough investigation into her death.

In a joint statement, the Baloch National Movement, Balochistan National Party-Canada, World Sindhi Congress-Canada, Pashtun Council Canada and PTM Committee Canada demanded that culprits should be exposed and brought to justice as per the laws of Canada.

"We condemn the murder of Karima Baloch and demand thorough and transparent investigation in her murder. The culprits should be exposed and brought to justice as per the laws of Canada. The murder of Karima Baloch has reminded us of the cold-blooded murder of Sajid Husain, a Baloch journalist forced into exile in Sweden after covering violence, crime and a simmering insurgency in Pakistan," the joint statement read.

The statement read that the Baloch people are one of the most persecuted groups in Pakistan. Thousands of people have disappeared without a trace in Balochistan since 2007. "A military-led operation was launched in early 2005 aimed at wiping out the uprising by ethnic Baloch groups, who are fighting for a greater share of the province's resources. Hundreds of Baloch political activists in order to avoid persecution escaped from Balochistan and are compelled to seek asylum in other countries," it read.

The civil society urged the Canadian government to take just diplomatic and political course of action in cases any foreign country or group were found to be involved behind this brutal murder of this human rights activist.

Karima had been a harsh critic of ex-Pakistan Army officers settling down in Canada and was one of the most vocal proponents of Balochistan's independence from the Pakistani occupation. She was a courageous woman and a thorn in the side of ISI operatives in Canada.

Naela Quadri Baloch, Chairperson of Baloch People's Congress, who is also living in Toronto said, "The cold-blooded murder of Baloch leader Karima Baloch is totally unacceptable for the Baloch people. It is a matter of grave concern for us - those Baloch activists who are not safe in Balochistan and to raise their voice if they leave the country, the ISI goons, their assassins, their target-killers, they chase us."



Karima Baloch, an activist, who had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan, was found dead in Toronto, Canada, according to Balochistan Post.

Karima was a Canadian refugee and named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC.

She had gone missing on Sunday and was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the same day. Toronto Police had requested public assistance in locating her. However, now her family has confirmed that Karima's body has been found.

Balochistan is a restive province where the Pakistani military is accused of indulging in gross human rights violations including abducting and killing of innocents.

Resource-rich Balochistan has been gripped by an insurgency for more than 15 years. The family members and relatives of Baloch political leaders and workers had always faced state brutalities and barbarism in Balochistan.

There have been several instances where Pakistani security forces conduct operations on individual households, physically assault innocent women and children, and rely on extrajudicial death squads to subjugate Baloch civilians.

Thousands of Baloch political activists in order to avoid persecution escaped from Balochistan and are compelled to seek asylum in European counties; journalists and human rights activists are among these asylum seekers. (ANI)

